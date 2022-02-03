Paso Robles School Board 02.03.2022

The Paso Robles school board reaches a tentative agreement with teachers.

The agreement calls for a 4% retroactive salary increase for this school year. And a one-time $1,000 payment to assist with rising healthcare costs. They will also get an annual increase in health and welfare contribution of $514.

Although the school district is flush with cash because of covid and the shut down, superintendent Curt Dubost only offered teachers a 1% salary increase. He and chief business officer Brad Pawlowski stayed with that offer until a mediator intervened and gave teachers a 4% pay raise. That does not apply to classified workers. The office staff, janitors, cafeteria workers, maintenance people and others used to have a me too clause, but that was eliminated under superintendent Chris Williams administration.

So those negotiations will continue. If they get their increase, then Curt Dubost will finally get the 5% raise the school board approved for him. The one-minute superintendent says he’s pleased with the teacher’s tentative agreement.”

Teachers union president Justin Pickard says, and I quote,, “It is important to retain and attract highly qualified employees in our schools and this agreement is a testament to that sentiment.”

We’ll have more on the tentative agreement with Paso Robles teachers and superintendent Curt Dubost’s contract tomorrow here on KPRL.