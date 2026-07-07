Heat Advisory Issued For San Luis Obispo County 07.07.2026

A heat advisory for San Luis Obispo county has been issued as warmer temperatures are forecast this week.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 this morning to 8 pm on Friday. Warmest temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, with a very modest cool down on Friday. There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations including the young, old, and those active outdoors.

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.