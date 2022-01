Congressman Jimmy Panetta of Carmel Valley reports highway one is getting 12.6 million dollars in repairs.

Panetta requested that the federal highway administration fund the repairs on highway one, and Nacimiento-Ferguson road. That road connecting highway one to Fort Hunter Liggett is currently closed to traffic.

The federal highway administration says the final preliminary design process will be completed by the end of this year. Final construction set to be completed by the end of 2023.