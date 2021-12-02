Holiday Events in the North County 12.02.2021

Holiday events continue this weekend in the north county.

Friday night, Atascadero plans to light up the rotunda. That’s tomorrow night at the sunken gardens.

Saturday night, the big Christmas parade returns to downtown Paso Robles.

This year, Vine Street Victorian Christmas will be a drive through event. This week, KPRL received some calls from people disappointed that Vine Street would not be like it used to be.

Norma Moye tells KPRL that the decision had to be made eight months ago, and county officials were asking that Main Street screen anyone who walked down Vine Street. They were told they may have to take people’s temperatures or check their status. Additionally, she says the event is close to a lot of private homes, and some of those homeowners may not want thousands of people wandering near their property.

Bear in mind, the decision had to be made 8-9 months ago, and it wasn’t easy. That’s why Vine Street is a drive through event this year.

It’s not what Main Street wanted, but under the circumstances, a drive through event was the best alternative when they were forced to make that decision 8-9 months ago.