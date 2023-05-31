Home Sales Down, Prices Up 05.31.2023

The California Association of Realtors is reporting that San Luis Obispo county home sales are down, but prices keep going up. Statewide, home sales are down 36% from one year ago.

On the central coast, sales declined by 43% in April, compared to one year ago. That’s one of the worst drops of any region in the state. The worst is Mariposa county, which dropped 80% over one year ago. Santa Cruz county dropped 58%.

As for prices, San Francisco bay area saw a drop in median home prices of 16%. Six out of nine counties in the bay area fell more than 10% from one year ago.

On the central coast, San Luis Obispo county home sales dropped worse than other areas.

Sales in the county dropped 45% from one year ago, but prices in the county increased slightly. One reason is that people who can afford to pay cash for a high priced home are not impacted by the increase in interest rates.

In Atascadero, the median home price increased in April to $809 thousand dollars. That’s up slightly from last year. Inventory grew 20% from one year ago, but home sales dropped 35%.

Paso Robles saw a 10% increase in inventory, but a 16% drop in price to a median price of $666 thousand in April. Sales dropped 58% over last April.