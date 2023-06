Around eleven last night, a Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Vandenberg air force base.

The booster carried 52 Starlink satellites into space. The lift off occurred at 11:02 last night.

Eight minutes later, the first-stooge booster landed on the drone ship named, “Of Course I Still Love You” that’s located out in the pacific ocean.

It was the eighth Starlink mission of the year, and the 18th from the west coast since September 2021.