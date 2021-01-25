Homeless Man 1.25.2021

In San Luis Obispo late Friday morning, a homeless man smashed the window of a restaurant after he was asked to move away from in front of the business.

The man was sitting on a bench in front of Old San Luis BBQ around 11:45 Friday morning. The man was smoking cigarettes and drinking vodka. He had with him a gas can. The manager said, “that gas can made me nervous.”

The manager asked him to leave, twice. He told the man that if he did not leave, he would have to call police. The man began yelling, cursing and thrashing around. He started banging on the window, and then head-butted the plate glass. Then he shattered the take-out window with his fist.

The homeless man sustained minor injuries and was treated by medics who responded to the scene. Police arrested the man and took him away.