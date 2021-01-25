Georgia Brown Elementary School 1.25.2021

Georgia Brown may close, but the dual immersion program will not. Financial mismanagement by the previous school board and the realities of declining enrollment have the school district looking at moving the school, probably to the Speck elementary school campus.

You may remember two weeks ago concerned parents and community members called the school board to talk about the issue. The plan recommended by the Seven Eleven oversight committee is to close that campus and move the dual immersion program to a new school in the same general neighborhood.

The new location is not up to the Seven Eleven committee. That’s up to the district, and the school board. The dual immersion program will likely be moved to Speck elementary school, which is being rebuilt on on the west side of Vine street. It will be a brand new school on a nice campus.

About 10-15 years ago, the dual immersion program in San Luis Obispo was moved from Pacheco school near Cal Poly to a newer, nicer campus. Which previously accommodated an accelerated for motivated 4-6th grade students at teach school. That accelerated program was moved to another campus. Same proposal here. They are moving the dual immersion program to a better facility.