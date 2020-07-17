Homeless Man & His AR-15 7.17.2020

In San Luis Obispo, police investigated repeated reports of gun fire in the creek bed by the Elks Lodge. Homeless people camp in the bushes in that section of San Luis.

This week, police find an AR-15 rifle in the bushes. They arrest 56-year-old Guy Wicks who camped in the creek bed near where the rifle was discovered.

Beginning back in October, there were eight reports of gunfire in that vicinity. It’s off South Higuera near the San Luis cemetery and Elks Lane.

Guy Wicks arrested on several charges including suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and being a felon in possession of a fire arm and ammunition.

The police are investigating why a homeless felon had an AR-15 hidden near his encampment in the creek bed in San Luis Obispo.