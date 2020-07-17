Salinas Riverbed 7.17.2020

Another dry windy weekend in the north county. In the Salinas riverbed, the clean up continues to reduce the likelihood of fire.

Mayor Steve Martin says the city is giving that effort a new commitment, although it’s been an issue for awhile.

The city allocating 278 thousand dollars from the general fund to clean up the riverbed. Councilman John Hamon says we can’t forget what’s starting the fires there.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta says clearing the vegetation is critical to reducing fires.

So, the city is launching a two pronged effort. The mastication continues every day to remove the brush in the riverbed. And another effort underway to remove the people living in the riverbed.