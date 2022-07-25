Homelessness in SLO 07.25.2022

A new report out on homelessness in San Luis Obispo county. The 2022 point-in-time count released last week on the numbers of those squatting in the Salinas river bed and other campsite areas in the county.

The report indicates the homeless population declined 2% from last year. But 83% reported they’ve been homeless for 12 months or longer. It’s become a way of live. That’s up from 31% in 2019.

The good news, the number of homeless veterans dropped from 144 in 2019 to only 16 in the most recent count.

Regardless, some critics say there are more generous programs for illegal aliens coming from Mexico than there are for veterans who are now homeless.