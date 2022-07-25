Voting Recount 07.25.2022

At the county elections office this week, ballot counting continues in the fourth district supervisor’s race.

Incumbent Lynn Compton trails progressive Jimmy Paulding by 639 votes. Paulding raised $400,000 in campaign money. A lot of money coming from the cannabis entrepreneurs previously affiliated with supervisor Adam Hill.

The recount of the ballots called by Darsha Stebbins of the north county. On election day, she told supervisors that she cared about the election process.

Darsha Stebbins speaking to supervisors on election day, sharing her feelings about the elections in San Luis Obispo county.