Honey Oak Festival 10.25.2021

It was all about bees, honey and pumpkins Saturday at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

Including a Spelling Bee for Paso Robles elementary students put on by the high school group affiliated with the Optimist club. The Spelling Bee just one of a number of bee related activities.

And John Chestnut took his glass bee hive to show people

Kids played putt putt golf with golf balls painted to look like yellow jackets, Paso Robles Kiwanis.

There was also a lot of honey and other bee, honey and pumpkin related items at Saturday’s Golden Oak Honey Festival at the downtown city park.