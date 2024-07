The Bureau of Land Management reports that the Hurricane Fire at Carrizo Plain is at 100% containment as of 6 pm yesterday.

The fire has reached a total of 12,703 acres. The fire was managed by the Bureau of Land Management, and reported the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Meanwhile, the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara county near Los Olivos remains at 63% containment with around 38 thousand acres burning.

The last given update for the Lake Fire was this morning at 6 am.