In Local Sports 02.11.2022

The Paso Robles Bearcats boys basketball team lost to St. Joseph 93-23 in Santa Maria. The Knights improve to 25-2. The Bearcats finish the season at 1-23.

The Paso Robles girls soccer team plays at St. Joseph at 6:30 this evening.

The Bearcat boys soccer team hosts Santa Maria at six this evening at War Memorial stadium. That game starts at six.

Atascadero boys basketball team plays this evening at Arroyo Grande at 6:30.

The Atascadero girls basketball team plays at Morro Bay at 6:30 this evening.

The Templeton girls basketball team plays tonight at Mission Prep at 6:30.

The Templeton boys basketball team hosts San Luis Obispo at 6:30.

Templeton boys soccer team plays at Nipomo tonight at six. Templeton girls soccer hosts Nipomo at 6.