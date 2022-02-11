Flowers For a Cure Fundraiser 02.11.2022

The Templeton fire department is selling bouquets of flowers this weekend in the annual Firefighters & Flowers For a Cure fundraiser.

All proceeds go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The flowers are on sale at three locations.

1. Templeton Legion Hall, located at 805 S. Main street, Templeton from 8:00 a.m. until dark.

2. Templeton fire station located at 206 5th street in Templeton. That’s on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 in the morning until dark.

3. Barrel House Brewing in Paso Robles. That’s Sunday only from 12 noon to 6, or whenever they sell out.

On March 13th, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be traveling to Seattle to participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world’s largest “on-air” stair climb which consists of climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear. This year the Templeton Stairclimb Team is climbing in honor of 6-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton who is currently battling Leukemia.