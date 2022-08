The Dodgers beat the Twins 8-5.

The Dodgers have won ten consecutive games.

The Padres over the Giants 13-7.

The Angels beat the Athletics 5-4.

The Mets beat the Reds 10-2.

And the Seattle Mariners beat the Yankees 4-3.

The Rays lost to the Brewers, which ties them with Baltimore for third place in the American league east. The Yankees lead drops to ten games in the division.