Old Ranch Sells on the Coast 08.11.2022

San Geronimo Ranch overlooking the Pacific ocean near Cayucos sold for the first time in 100 years.

The Maino family sold the ranch for $5.9 million to a family from Houston. The 964 acres of rolling grass-covered hills is off highway one.

It’s been in the Maino family since 1915.

The family ran cattle on the ranch for several generations.

Water on the ranch comes from a well and several creeks, including San Geronimo creek.

The new owners plan to build a new house on the property and grow orchids. They will use the property for vacation and business.