In Major League Baseball 08.23.2022

The Brewers shut out the Dodgers 4-0, although the Dodgers out hit the Brewers 8 hits to 5 hits.

The Cards beat the Cubs 1-0. In the seventh inning, with the score tied 0-0, 42-year-old Albert Pujols came to the plate. He hit his 693rd career home run, and tied an obscure record with Barry Bonds. It was the 449th different pitcher that he hit a home run against.

It was Pujols’ seventh home run in his last 10 games. The 14th in this, his final season. He may reach 700 before the season is over.

In the American League….

The Rays beat the Angels 2-1.

The Marlins shut out the A’s 3-0.

The Yankees beat the Mets, 4-2.

Max Scherzer picking up a rare loss for the Mets.