The Cal Poly Mustang men’s basketball team lost to Cal State Bakersfield, 73-60 yesterday. The Mustangs host Hawaii on Saturday evening at seven.

The Templeton high school boys team lost to San Luis Obispo high school last night, 64-48. Nicky Frangie scored 19 for the Eagles.

The Templeton girls team travels to Santa Maria for a game at 6:30 tonight.