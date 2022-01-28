In Sports 01.28.2022

The Paso Robles boys basketball team hosts the Arroyo Grande Eagles tonight at Gil Asa gym.

The Paso Robles girls travel to Arroyo Grande.

The Atascadero Greyhound boys travel to San Luis to take on Mission Prep. The girls are idle tonight. They host San Luis Tuesday.

The Templeton boys team visits Nipomo tonight.

The Templeton girls team is hosting San Luis Obispo tonight.

In soccer,

The Paso Robles boys soccer team plays tonight at San Luis Obispo high school.

The Paso Robles girls soccer team will host San Luis Obispo at War Memorial stadium.

The Templeton Eagles boys team plays at St. Joseph high school in Santa Maria tonight.

The Templeton girls soccer team hosts Pioneer Valley.

The Atascadero high school boys soccer team plays at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo.

The Atascadero girls host Arroyo Grande tonight.

All the soccer games begin at 6:00 this evening.