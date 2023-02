Super bowl Sunday fast approaching. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

All over the north county people are preparing for superbowl parties.

KPRL will carry the superbowl game. Kick off is 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

The pregame show begins at 11:00 here on KPRL with hours of exceptional analysis and insight by various coaches players and broadcasters.

You may want to tune in as you’re traveling to a super bowl party in the north county or where ever you’re going.