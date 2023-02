High school basketball CIF Central Section playoffs underway.

Templeton boys beat Cesar Chavez last night 85-43. Friday, they travel to Nipomo for a game at 6:00 Friday night.

Atascadero boys lost at Independence 58-53.

Mission Prep boys beat Bullard 66-50. They travel to Clovis West Friday night.

Mission Prep girls lost at Sierra Pacific 70-50.

Templeton girls lost to Fresno Christian 52-35.

The Paso Robles girls lost to Ridgeview 48-36.