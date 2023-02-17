In Sports 02.17.2023

High school basketball play offs continue tonight. Only two teams reaching the second round.

Templeton boys beat Cesar Chavez, so they travel to Nipomo for a game against the Titans at 6:00 tonight.

Mission Prep boys beat Bullard at home Wednesday night so Terrence Harris takes his Royals to Clovis West tonight.

Clovis West high school has 2300 students. The Golden Eagles are 27-2 for the season. They’ve won 10 games in a row.

Mission Prep has 300 students. They’re record is 21-8. They’ve won their last three games.