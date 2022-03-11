In Sports 03.11.2022

Cal Poly women’s basketball coach Faith Mimnaugh retires after 25 years. She retires with 338 wins for the Musangs, the greatest number in program history. Second in big west history. A national search is underway to find her successor.

The Cal Poly Mustang baseball team hosts Harvard University for a four game series this weekend. The first game is at six this evening at Cal Poly. A double header tomorrow at one and six. And a fourth game Sunday afternoon at one.

Incidentally, Harvard played it’s first baseball game in 1863. The Crimson beat Brown 27-17. They played their first game at Fenway Park in 1912.

Harvard is 4-3 this season. The Mustangs are 5-7.