In Sports 04.04.2022

The Cal Poly Mustangs swept a four game series against Dixie State of Utah over the weekend.

Brooks Lee hit a three-run homer yesterday to power Cal Poly to a 5-3 win over the Trailblazers.

After winning 11 of the past 12 games, the Mustangs are now 18-10 for the season.

Tomorrow, the Mustangs play at Cal in Berkeley. The Cal Bears lost to Arizona state yesterday 16-9, but Dylan Beavers of Paso Robles had a big game. Beavers had a single, double and triple in that game yesterday. He leads the Bears in homers again this season.