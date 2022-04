Mostly sunny today, highs near 79. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, lows near 47. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 82. N winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through this week with a warming trend. High temperatures reaching the mid 90’s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will cool off Saturday and early next week. We’ve got a 25% chance of rain one week from tomorrow.