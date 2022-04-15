In Sports 04.15.2022

The UC Irvine Anteaters beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 7-1 at Cal Poly last night. It’s the first game in a three game series. The loss was the first for Mustang Ace Drew Thorpe. He’s now 5-1 for the season. The Mustangs only run scored by Brett Borgogno, who hit a solo home run.

Former Bearcat Mark Armstrong with a pinch hit single in the ninth, but that was only one of five hits for the Mustangs.

Game two will be played tonight at six.

The Cal Poly Mustangs name their new women’s basketball coach. She’s Shanele Stires.

Shanele takes over for Faith Mimnaugh, who coached for 25 seasons. Stires coached most recently at Cal State East Bay, which was previously known as Cal State Hayward. Stires played at Kansas State in the 90’s. And played professionally in the WNBA for Minnesota in 2000 and 2001.

The Pioneers had a record of 24-3 this past season. Over the past six seasons, the Pioneers were 94-53. Shanele says her top priority is recruiting, especially in urban areas.