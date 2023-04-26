In Sports 04.26.2023

Paso Robles high school senior swimmer Conner Rocha broke Justin Boyes’ 24 year old school record in the 50 yard freestyle. His time was 21.74 seconds. Conner is the top qualifier for tomorrow’s mountain league finals at Arroyo Grande high school.

The Paso Robles baseball team lost to Righetti yesterday 13-1.

Those teams will play again Friday afternoon in Santa Maria.

In major league baseball yesterday;

The Dodgers beat the Pirates 8-7.

The Cubs shut out the Padres 6-0.

The Angels beat the Athletics 5-3.

The Twins beat the Yankees 6-2.