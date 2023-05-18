In Sports 05.18.2023

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost their first round CIF play-off game against Lompoc Wednesday. The final score was 17-15. The Greyhounds finish their season with a record of 21-8, 11-3 in the Ocean League.

The lead changed hands several times during the game. Atascadero scored four runs in the first inning, and eleven runs in the 4th inning.

The game was plagued by controversial calls by the umpires. One call led to a lentghy delay in the game. The first unfortunate call occurred in the first inning. The umpires called an alleged foul ball fair, and that led to a 2-0 lead by the Braves.

Meanwhile, Mission Prep lost their game at Lemoore 10-5. So, Lemoore will advance to the second round game against Lompoc.