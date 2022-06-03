In Sports 06.03.2022

The Boston Celtics outscored the Golden State Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter to win game one of the best of seven play off series. Final score last night in Oakland 120-108.

NCAA baseball play offs open today.

#2 Stanford is hosting one regional.

They’ll open this afternoon against Binghamton.

Then, UC Santa Barbara plays Texas State.

In Corvallis, Oregon, San Diego plays Vanderbilt.

And then #3 Oregon State hosts New Mexico State.

UCLA plays Florida state this morning in Auburn.

In major league baseball

The Yankees beat the Angels 2-1.

The Marlins shut-out the Giants 3-0.

The Dodgers blanked the Mets 2-zip.