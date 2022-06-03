In Sports 06.03.2022

The Boston Celtics outscored the Golden State Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter to win game one of the best of seven play off series. Final score last night in Oakland 120-108.
NCAA baseball play offs open today.
#2 Stanford is hosting one regional.
They’ll open this afternoon against Binghamton.
Then, UC Santa Barbara plays Texas State.
In Corvallis, Oregon, San Diego plays Vanderbilt.
And then #3 Oregon State hosts New Mexico State.
UCLA plays Florida state this morning in Auburn.
In major league baseball
The Yankees beat the Angels 2-1.
The Marlins shut-out the Giants 3-0.
The Dodgers blanked the Mets 2-zip.