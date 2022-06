Sunny and cooler today the north county, highs near 86. WNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, lows near 51. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 82. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies thru next week.

With temperatures up in the 90’s by Tuesday. Upper 90’s Friday and Saturday of next week.