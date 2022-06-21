In Sports 06.21.2022

The college world series continues in Omaha.

Yesterday, Auburn beats Stanford 6-2 to eliminate the Cardinals. In the winners bracket, Ole Miss over Arkansas 13-5. Ole Miss and Oklahoma remain undefeated.

Today, Notre Same plays Texas A & M in an elimination game. Then Auburn plays Arkansas in another elimination game. The winners play either Ole Miss or Oklahoma tomorrow. And they’ll have to beat them twice to reach the championship three game series.

In major league baseball,

The Padres beat the Diamondbacks 5-1.

The Braves over the Giants 2-1.

The Royals beat the Angels 6-2.

Today, the Dodgers open a series against the Reds in Cincinnati.

The Giants are in Atlanta to play the Braves.

The Angels host the Royals.

The Athletics host the Mariners.

And the Padres host the Diamondbacks.