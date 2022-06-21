Other Stories This Tuesday 06.21.2022

Unemployment in San Luis Obispo county drops to 2.1%, which is the lowest rate ever recorded in the county. Keeping those statistics goes back to 1990.

Governor Gavin Newsom has 12 days to sign a bill into law which would decriminalize loitering for prostitution. Law enforcement is against the proposed law. Same with human trafficking support groups. They don’t like the proposed law either. The democratic legislature supports Senate Bill 357. Democrats passed it out of the legislature in September. Governor Gavin Newsom has 12 days to sign the bill into law. It would prevent police from using loitering laws to arrested suspected sex workers who loiter in certain sections of cities.