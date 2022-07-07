In Sports 07.07.2022

Rafael Nadal won a close match with American Taylor Fritz of San Diego.

The 24-year-old Fritz beat Nadal earlier this year at Indian Wells. But Nadal rose to the occasion in the final game to advance to the semi-finals.

The good news for Fritz, his girlfriend received more exposure in social media. Morgan Riddle is a model and enthusiastic self-promoter.

In Major League Baseball,

The Giants beat the Diamondbacks 7-5.

The Angels over the Marlins 5-2.

The Blue Jays beat the Athletics 2-1.

The Dodgers bear the Rockies 2-1.

And the Yankees clobbered the Pirates 16-0.

The San Diego Padres were idle.