In Sports 07.07.2022

Rafael Nadal won a close match with American Taylor Fritz of San Diego.
The 24-year-old Fritz beat Nadal earlier this year at Indian Wells. But Nadal rose to the occasion in the final game to advance to the semi-finals.
The good news for Fritz, his girlfriend received more exposure in social media. Morgan Riddle is a model and enthusiastic self-promoter.
In Major League Baseball,
The Giants beat the Diamondbacks 7-5.
The Angels over the Marlins 5-2.
The Blue Jays beat the Athletics 2-1.
The Dodgers bear the Rockies 2-1.
And the Yankees clobbered the Pirates 16-0.
The San Diego Padres were idle.