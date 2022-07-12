In Sports 07.12.2022

Former Greyhound Austin Kaiser is out on the St. Andrews golf course today, studying it for the upcoming British Open.

Kaiser caddies for Xander Schauffele who won the Scottish Open last week in the UK. Austin played with Xander Schauffele at San Diego State. He says his technical expertise on the course serves him well as Xander’s caddie.

Xander’s win last week at the Scottish Open was his 7th PGA victory. He also won the gold medal at the Olympic games last year in Tokyo.

This week, he and Austin Kaiser are focusing on St. Andrews golf course in Scotland. The site of this week’s British Open.

IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL YESTERDAY

The Diamondbacks beat the Giants 4-3.

The Padres beat the Rockies 6-5.

The Rangers over Oakland 10-8.

Today, the Angels host the Houston Astros.

Shohei Ohtani is new to the American league pitching staff for the all star game. He was also selected by fans to start as designated hitter.