Mostly sunny today, highs near 85. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, mostly clear skies, lows near 53. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny skies a bit cooler, highs near 88. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies thru the week. But a warming trend begins Thursday. Highs near 100 Thursday through Sunday. Cooling off again next Monday and Tuesday.