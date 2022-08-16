In Sports 08.15.2022

High school football practice is now underway.

Friday night, the Templeton Eagles held a scrimmage which attracted about 100 people to the football field to watch Don Crow’s Eagles.

The Eagles will open at home against Coalinga, a team which beat them last season. And we’ll have that game for you live here on KPRL.

In major league baseball,

The Royals beat the Dodgers 4-0, which ends the Dodgers 12 game winning streak.

The Giants beat the Pirates 8-7.

The Padres shut out the Nationals 6-0.

The Angels beat the Twins 4-2.

The Astros beat the Athletics 6-3.

The Rays beat the Orioles 4-1.

The Boston Red Sox shut out the NY Yankees 3-0.