In Sports 08.29.2022

In high school football, the Templeton Eagles lost their home opener Friday night 39-15 to the Coalinga Horned Toads. Turnovers plagued the Eagles in the first game of the season. Templeton will host East Bakersfield Friday night.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost their home opener to North Bakersfield 37-14. The Greyhounds will host the Paso Robles Bearcats Friday night. The Bearcats were idle this past Friday, although several Bearcats were spotted watching the Greyhounds game.

In other games…

San Luis Obispo beat Carruthers 27-7.

Morro Bay beat Carpenteria 41-7.

Cabrillo beat Nipomo 13-6.

And Centennial beats Arroyo Grande 39-7.

In major league baseball yesterday,

The Dodgers beat the Marlins 8-1.

The Twins beat the Giants 8-3.

The Royals beat the Padres 15-7.

The Angels beat the Blue Jays 8-3.

Oakland over the Yankees 4-1.

The Astros beat the Orioles 3-1.