In Sports 09.26.2022

All three north county high school football teams victorious Friday night.

The Bearcats upset the previously undefeated Lompoc Braves at War Memorial stadium, 34-33.

The Atascadero Greyhounds again came back from a big deficit to beat the heavily favored San Luis Obispo Tigers. The Tigers led 24-6 at halftime, but the Greyhounds shut down San Luis and scored 22 points in the second half to win 28-24.

The Templeton Eagles beat Santa Maria 21-17, thanks to a kick-off return for a touchdown by Landen Miller….and Johnny Peschong sacking the Santa Maria quarterback on the final play of the game. Next up for the Eagles, the Cabrillo Conquistadors.

The Bearcats play at Mission Prep. Incidentally, the Royals upset Santa Ynez Friday night 32-27.

The Greyhounds have a bye week, so Friday night, the coaching staff will be visiting Templeton to watch the Eagles because those teams play in two weeks.

In the NFL yesterday;

The Denver Broncos beat the 49ers 11-10.

The Colts beat the Chiefs 20-17.

The Titans beat the Raiders 24-22.

The Packers beat the Bucks 14-12, Aaron Rodgers getting the win over Tom Brady.

And the Rams beat the Cardinals 20-12.

In baseball, the Cardinals played the Dodgers over the weekend. On Friday night, Albert Pujols hit career home runs number 699 and 700. Albert Pujols hitting two home runs Friday at Dodger stadium to reach 700 career home runs.

In yesterday’s games;

The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 4-1.

The Padres beat the Rockies 13-6.

The Giants over the Diamondbacks 3-2.

The Angels beat the Twins 10-3.

The Mets beat the Athletics 13-4.