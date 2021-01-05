In Sports 1.05.2021

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain #1 in college basketball. The Bulldogs remain the top men’s team in the nation. Baylor is second. The NCAA tournament selection committee has Tennessee #3, Boise state #13, Oregon #19 and Arizona #21.

Former Cal Poly basketball stand out Hank Moroski died recently in Novato. Moroski would have turned 96 years old on New Year’s day. Moroski played for Cal Poly from 1947-1950. Moroski grew up in Brooklyn. After his career at Poly, Moroski was recruited to play for the Syracuse Nationals in the NBA. He chose to pursue a master’s degree at Stanford. In 1950, Moroski married a Poly Royal princess, Jo Ann Martinson. Her father, Martin Martinsen, graduated from Cal Poly in 1917, and returned after World War I to become an instructor in aeronautics and math. Martin flew with Amelia Earhardt in the Cal Poly bi-plane when she visited the central coast during one of her barnstorming tours.

Moroski taught at south high school in Bakersfield, then started a new high school in Marin county, San Marin. He was principal there for many years. The gymnasium at the high school is named after him. Moroski’s son, Mike played quarterback at UC Davis. Then, he played for eight years in the NFL. Mike played for the Falcons, Oilers and 49ers. After his NFL career he coached at UC Davis for 25 years. He’s now head football coach at college of Idaho.