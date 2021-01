District attorney Dan Dow has come under fire in recent months from black lives matter and other leftist groups for his decision to prosecute Tiana Arata for her role in leading illegal demonstrations in San Luis Obispo.

During the holidays, however, Dan Dow received a patriotic gift from members of Protect San Luis Obispo County.

Erik Gorham of Protect San Luis Obispo County talking about a gift presented recently to district attorney Dan Dow.