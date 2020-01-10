In Sports 1.10.2020

Last night, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team gave Long Beach State a good scare, but lost at the Pyramid 72-69. Abbey Ellis, the freshman from Australia, led the Mustangs to an early 10 nothing lead, but The Beach came back to tie the score by half time. Ellis hit 7 of 11 from three point range. She had 28 points in the game.

The Mustangs take on UC Santa Barbara Saturday afternoon in Goleta.

In high school boys soccer, Templeton beat Atascadero 2-1. Arroyo Grande boys beat Paso Robles 3-2.

In girls basketball, Templeton beat Santa Maria 59-46.