Monday night football, the 49ers beat the Rams 24-9 last night in Santa Clara.

In baseball,

The Rockies beat the trolley Dodgers 2-1.

The Padres over the Giants 7-4.

In the American league,

The Athletics beat the Angels 5-4

The Yankees beat the Rangers 3-1. No home runs for Aaron Judge in that game.

The Pirates beat the Cardinals 3-2. Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer, that’s #703 in his career.