In Sports 10.18.2021

The Templeton Eagles lost to the San Luis Obispo Tigers 35-19 Friday night in Morro Bay.

The game was actually closer than the score indicates because of a controversial roughing the kicker call.

The Mission Prep Royals beat Morro Bay 60-3. The leading rusher for the Royals, junior George Kardashian. Kardashian gained 98 yards on four carries Friday night. He scored one touchdown. The Royals host Templeton this Friday night.

The Atascadero Greyhounds beat the Santa Maria Saints 31-20.

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat Pioneer Valley 15-6. The Bearcats are now 3-0 in the mountain conference, 5-2 overall. They host Righetti Friday night.

In Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego beat Newbury Park 49-7 to win their homecoming game. During halftime, quarterback Michael Luckhurst was crowned homecoming king.

In baseball, the Atlanta Braves beat the Dodgers 5-4 with a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth. Game three is tomorrow in Los Angeles. The Braves lead two games to none.