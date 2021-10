The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the 8th inning to beat the Braves 6-5 and keep their hopes alive in the NLCS.

In the bottom of the eight, with the Dodgers down 5-2, Cody Bellinger hit a three run home run. Then Mookie Betts knocked in the go ahead run. The Braves lead the series 2-1. They play again today at five.

In the America league, the Astros beat the Red Sox 9-2.

That ALCS is tied up at 2-2. They play at two this afternoon in Boston.