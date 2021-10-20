North County Weather 10.20.2021

Sunny and a little warmer today, highs near 74 in Paso Robles. 72 in Atascadero. SSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 51. Westerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 78 in Paso Robles. 75 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through Saturday. Clouds will gather Sunday and we now have an 65% chance of showers late Sunday night and 83% chance of rain early Monday morning. That likelihood will continue through noon Monday.