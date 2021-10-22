In Sports 10.22.2021

The Templeton Eagles take on the undefeated Mission College Prep Royals tonight in San Luis Obispo. The Royals are 6-0. Led by junior running George Kardashian who rushed for 98 yards, the Royals beat Morro Bay 60-3 last Friday night. Templeton coach Don Crow says the Royals are a very good team. The Eagles and the Royals tonight in San Luis.

The Bearcats are home against Righetti.

The Greyhounds host San Luis Obispo.

Both the Greyhounds and Bearcats play in their final regular season home game. So it’s senior night at both games tonight.

In baseball, Chris Turner hit three home runs to lead the Dodgers over the Braves 11-2. Game four is tomorrow afternoon in Atlanta. The Braves lead the best of seven series 3-2.