North County Weather 10.22.2021

Mostly cloudy today, highs near 69 in Paso Robles. 66 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Overnight, cloudy skies, lows near 48. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 73 in Paso Robles. 72 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast, clouds will gather Sunday and we now have an 87% chance of showers late Sunday night and 92% chance of rain early Monday morning. That likelihood will continue through noon Monday, then it drops off and we’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Saturday of next week.