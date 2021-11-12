In Sports 11.12.2021

High school football play-offs continue tonight for the Paso Robles Bearcats and two other local teams with north county players.

In Division 3, the Bearcats play their second round game against Dinuba. The Bearcats are seeded #11. The Dinuba Emperors are #3. The Bearcats are 7-3. The Emperors 7-4. That game to be played tonight in Dinuba.

The Mission College Prep Royals take on Bakersfield high school in Bakersfield. The Drillers are seeded second in division 2, although their record is 4-5. The Royals are seeded #10. They remain undefeated at 10-0.

In eight man football, Coast Union plays Hesperia Christian. Both teams are 8-2.

At Paso Robles high school, three students sign letters of intent to play baseball and softball with division one schools. Carson Turnquist to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma.

Bryson Hoier will play at Loyola Marymount University, better known as LMU.

And Jaiden Ralston signs to play softball at Iowa State University. Jaiden is the great-granddaughter of June Bertoni. She is the 5th generation from her family to graduate from PRHS. Congratulations to those 3 Bearcats.